Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, September 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A lot of high school football will be played today and tonight. More information here.

Utah police allege DNA links Ogden man to cold-case rapes in Wyoming and Utah, including one from 1991 in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Police Department requests that anyone who may have information pertaining to Burns to contact Sgt. Tim Robinson or the Detective Division at the Rock Springs Police Department. More information here.

Health care professional Noreen Hove has returned to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as its new Infection Prevention Director. More information here.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 determined a grass fire in Dead Horse Canyon Tuesday evening was caused after a vehicle stuck in the area caught the grass under it on fire. More information here.

Green River High School recently honored its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys will open up Mountain West play Saturday by hosting UNLV. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “White Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing White t-shirts. More information here.

To combat the vaping epidemic in Wyoming’s youth, the American Lung Association is offering local schools new resources, including a new program to support and educate students about the risks of e-cigarette use as an alternative to school suspension. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health has contracted with the national Harm Reduction Coalition to help improve health outcomes for people who use drugs. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Delbert Gray. Details here.

Brandi Quintana. Details here.

Norman (Norm) Shantz. Detail here.

Links to National and International News:

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted