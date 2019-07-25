Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Superintendent Balow Chosen As Leadership Fellow. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has been selected as a Fellow in the Hunt-Kean Leadership program. The program is part of the Hunt Institute, a national leader in education policy. Numerous governors, members of Congress, and state education chiefs are alumni and board members of this program. More information here.

Celebrate Menors Ferry Day Saturday. Families and children of all ages are invited to participate in Menors Ferry Day, hosted by Grand Teton National Park and Grand Teton Association. The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 27, at the historic Menors Ferr, located in Moose, Wyoming. More information here.

4 Moms Clothing Drive & Giveaway Taking Place August 5 & 6 in RS. The 6th Annual 4 Moms Clothing Drive & Giveaway is taking place on August 5 and 6. This is a free clothing giveaway open to all families in need looking for clothes for the upcoming school year. The drive was created to specifically help area children from pre-school age all the way up to students attending college. More information here.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies start play Friday in the AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament. This year’s tournament will be played in Gillette. More information here.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the May 2019 application deadline had higher application numbers for resident elk and nonresident and resident deer and antelope licenses. Applications for overall licenses increased by 5.5%. More information here.

