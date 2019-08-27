Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Aug. 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has recorded its best month ever for enplanements. In July, the airport saw a record 4,952 total passengers choose RKS for their air travel needs. July continues a three-year trend of solid passenger growth with over 52.5% growth since July 2016. More information here.

According to the BLM, the Pedro Mountain Fire near Pathfinder Reservoir has now grown to nearly 7,000 acres, mostly in Carbon County. The agency is also reporting, as of late Monday, the fire is at 0% containment. More information here.

Bradley Harvey Setzer, 39, is scheduled to appear in court sometime either today or Wednesday to be formally charged. More information here.

A memorial service Sunday morning at the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial on display at Western Wyoming Community College was an emotional experience for the many people who chose to attend the special event. Gene Emerson, pastor at Restoration Ministries, officiated the service. More information here.

Over 200 people attended the second annual fundraising event ARTini in Bank Court on Friday, Aug. 23 in support of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Sweetwater County Concert Association. More information here.

The fire that claimed the lodge at White Pine Ski Resort in July has been ruled accidental, according to a report in buckrail.com. Fire investigators said they have identified the origin and cause of the White Pine Ski Lodge Fire. More information here.

The Boulder Lake Fire is now 100% contained and has transitioned to a type 5 incident, according to a Monday report from the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest. The Tannerite Fire, which started on Aug. 17, burned 1,359 acres. Officials have reported the fire to be human caused. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Andra L. Tiede (March 28, 2950-Aug. 25, 2019. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

